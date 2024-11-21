Featured

Election 2024: IGP urges political parties to prepare for both victory and defeat

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 21 - 2024 , 13:14

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has called on political parties to collaborate with the police to ensure smooth and peaceful elections this year.

Dr. Dampare reassured the parties that the Police are fully prepared to maintain law and order before, during, and after the elections. However, he emphasized the need for support from all stakeholders, including the political parties, to ensure the success of the process.

Speaking during a meeting with party representatives in Accra on Thursday, November 21, Dr Dampare urged the parties to prepare not only for a possible victory but also for the eventuality of defeat.

"As you plan for your potential victory, you must also plan for how to accept and handle your defeat, knowing that only one party can emerge victorious," he stated.

He concluded by stressing, "If everyone plays their part, Ghana will succeed. We are ready for the elections, but we need your cooperation to ensure our plan works for the good of the country."