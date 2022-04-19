Vice-President donates to victims of raid in Zakoli

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated GH¢60,000 to victims of last Wednesday's attack that resulted in the death of eight persons and injured others at the Zakoli community in the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region.
The donation is to support the deceased families and the individuals who sustained gunshot wounds.
Families of each of the deceased received GH¢5,000 to assist in the funeral rites while each of the injured persons also received GH¢5,000 to support their medical bills and recovery.
He also toured the communities to assess the extent of damage and to empathise with the victims.
Presenting the cash to the Chief of the community, Naa Abukari Andani for onward distribution to the victims, Dr Bawumia said the donation was an immediate intervention to mitigate the plight of the victims.
He indicated that the government would, in the coming days, send relief items to support the people.
Investigation
Naa Andani thanked the Vice-President for the gesture and called on the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.
Incident
At least eight people were confirmed dead last Wednesday evening and five others got injured after some unknown gunmen raided Zakoli and Konkon, nomadic settlements in the Yendi area of the Northern Region.
The incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon and resulted in the burning of many thatch houses and other property.
The gunmen are said to have stormed the communities on motorbikes and opened fire on the victims.
They reportedly targeted only men, including male children.
It is not clear what triggered the attacks on the two nomadic settlements.
However, the Daily Graphic gathered that there was a robbery attack on the Yendi-Tatale road last Tuesday night which led to the death of a young man.
Suspecting that the robbers were nomadic, the unknown gunmen attacked them in retaliation for the robbery attack.
Calm has since returned to the areas as the police have beefed up security.