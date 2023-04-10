University of Ghana gave me Pharmacy because of B2 in English - Award-winning medical student

Kweku Zurek Apr - 10 - 2023 , 19:04

A recently graduated medical doctor, Dr Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe, has spoken about his journey to becoming an award-winning medical student at the University of Cape Coast's (UCC) 55th Congregation.

Dr Cudjoe revealed that he was unable to study medicine at the University of Ghana (UG) due to his grade in English, but he did not let that stop him from achieving his dream.

At the graduation ceremony, he was recognized for winning 16 out of 22 awards, including Best Clinical Student, Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student, and Overall Performance.

Despite facing initial obstacles, Dr Cudjoe said his determination and discipline led him to fulfil his goal of becoming a medical doctor.

According to Dr Cudjoe, despite achieving seven 'A's and a B2 in the 2015 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), he was not granted entry into the Medicine programme at the University of Ghana.

Instead, he was offered a place in the Bachelor of Pharmacy programme which he studied for a year before moving to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to pursue his dream of studying medicine.

"I had 7 'A's and a B2 after writing WASSCE in 2015, so I applied to Legon (UG) that year and I wasn't granted entry into Medicine, I was granted entry into Bachelor of Pharmacy," he said in a television interview on GTV. "So, I did Pharmacy for a year there and I moved on to UCC to read medicine".

Dr Cudjoe said he made the decision to transfer to UCC because he had a clear goal of becoming a medical doctor.

The accomplishments of Dr. Codjoe have brought him fame, leading to debates and a deluge of congratulatory messages.