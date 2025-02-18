Featured

University of Ghana explains why it failed to provide graduands with scroll holders, medallions

GraphicOnline Feb - 18 - 2025 , 07:21 2 minutes read

The University of Ghana (UG) has firmly refuted claims circulating on social media alleging that the institution collected over GH₵11 million in graduation fees without providing medallions and scroll holders to graduands.

In a statement issued by the university’s Public Affairs Directorate on Monday, the institution described the reports as “misleading and inaccurate,” urging the public to rely on official communications for accurate information.

The controversy arose following a publication that claimed that the university had failed to deliver medallions and scroll holders despite collecting substantial graduation fees.

However, UG clarified that the total amount collected from 15,776 expected graduands was GH₵7,888,000, calculated at GH₵500 per graduand, and not GHS11 million as reported.

The university explained that the GH₵500 graduation fee covers a range of essential services and items, including gown rental, congregation publication, graduation medallion, scroll holder, university souvenir, water, and administrative costs. While all listed items were provided, procurement delays affected the distribution of medallions and scroll holders. A notice dated February 10, 2025, had already informed graduands of the delay, with assurances that the missing items would be made available in due time.

“It is, therefore, unfortunate for JoyNews to put out a sensational story without recourse to readily available facts. We urge the public to disregard these misleading reports and rely on official University communications for accurate information,” the statement read.

The university emphasized its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in all its operations, including the organization of graduation ceremonies. The Public Affairs Directorate assured the graduands that every effort is being made to deliver the outstanding items promptly.

“We want to put on record that the University provided all the above-listed items except for the medallions and scroll holders. The University, in an official notice dated February 10, 2025, informed the graduands of the February 2025 congregation ceremonies of procurement delays, which would affect the distribution of medallions and scroll holders during the sessions,” the statement added.

The university also reiterated its dedication to transparency and accountability, urging the media to verify facts before publishing stories that could mislead the public. For further inquiries, the Public Affairs Directorate has encouraged stakeholders to contact them directly via email at pad@ug.edu.gh.

The statement was signed by Dr. Elizier Taiba Ameyaw-Buronyah (Mrs.), Director of the Public Affairs Directorate, who reaffirmed the university’s commitment to its graduands and the broader public.