UNDP condemns Ayawaso by-election Violence

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has condemned the violence that charaterised the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election in Accra on Thursday.
In a statement issued and signed yesterday, January 31, 2019, by the UNDP Resident Representative, Ms Gita Welch, said “We strongly condemn such impunity and brazen acts of violence which undermine Ghana’s hard-earned democracy and peace.”
It added “Ghana as a pillar of stability in the sub-region, must not become complacent. We call on all to avoid violence and the use of inflammatory language that could further increase tensions.”
At least five people sustained gunshot wounds when some unknown gunmen invaded the Bawleshie residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Kwasi Delali Berempong in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on Thursday morning, January 31, 2019.
Some of the victims are said to have sustained injuries at the neck, arm and back.
Following the incident, the NDC withdrew its candidate contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, saying it cannot participate in an election bridled with bloodshed.
The police in a statement after the incident said six people were injured in the course of the incident and that no record of death was recorded, resulting from the shooting incident.
Below is the statement
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been following the ongoing bye-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, with keen interest, as this is a further illustration of the democratic process that is imbedded in Ghana.
However, our attention has been drawn to media reports of violence and a shooting incidence by unidentified armed men at the La Bawalashie Presby JHS polling station during the bye-election, leading to the injury of at least six people.
Signed By:
Ms. Gita Welch
Resident Representative (a.i)