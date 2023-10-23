Trailblazers Ghana, Rafimex support flood victims in North and South Tongu

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 23 - 2023 , 06:32

A non-profit organisation, Trailblazers Ghana, in collaboration with Rafimex Company Limited, have donated items in support of some victims displaced by floods following the Akosombo dam spillage in the North and South Tongu districts of the Volta Region.

The team from the two entities visited Tefle, Mepe and Tokpo Ayidome-Juapong, where some of those displaced by the floods had settled in camps.

Food items, stationery and about 300 pieces of polo shirts were presented to the victims.

Esinam Adablah, Head Legal at Rafimex led the team.

The flooding caused by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams has forced many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta region to evacuate, leaving them with no choice but to live in makeshift structures in the meantime.