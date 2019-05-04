The Mirror to celebrate mothers in grand style

The Mirror, Ghana’s most popular and biggest selling weekend newspaper, will celebrate mothers in a grand style at this year’s Mother’s Day on May 12, 2019 at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.
In view of that, the family newspaper has selected Reverend Dr Mrs Davina Markwei, a medical doctor and pastor at the Living Streams International Church, as a model mother to be celebrated among other mothers and motherly figures in the country.
The first of its kind, The Mirror Model Mother is a campaign to celebrate an ideal mother in society, with national and international appeal, especially on Mother’s Day.
Dr Mrs Markwei is the first to be selected as the model mother due to her love and passion for children, the work of God and some social intervention programmes she has been embarking on in some communities within and outside Accra.
Purpose
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The Mirror Model Mother is meant to create opportunities to appreciate mothers in a unique way by educating and promoting good motherhood in society.
It will also offer mothers and motherly figures the opportunity to share their experiences for others to emulate.
They will also be appreciated for their efforts to help nurture and raise children.
It is expected that more than 100 mothers will be present at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.
Explaining how the model mother was selected, the Director of Marketing and Sales at the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Franklin Sowa, said Dr Mrs Markwei was nominated because of her outstanding leadership both at home and the corporate level.
“Her nomination will give her the opportunity to share her vast experiences with other mothers who will be present at the event,” he said.
As part of the nomination, he indicated that “The Mirror will in its May 11, 2019 edition profile her, together with her achievements and expectations into the future, to inspire other young mothers.”
Buffet lunch
Mr Sowa said the ticketed event would be a buffet lunch with the model mother and all mothers who will be at the programme.
“What makes this year’s celebration special for the company is that we are inviting entries from people to share interesting and emotional stories and memories of their mothers. The most touching ones will be selected and read at the programme on the day.
“We will also be bringing some children from selected orphanages to wine and dine with the mothers to feel loved,” he emphasised.
While using the occasion to wish all mothers a happy Mother’s Day, Mr Sowa called on Ghanaians to appreciate their mothers on all occasions.