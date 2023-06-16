The Mirror celebrates fathers on Sunday

Gloria Apprey Jun - 16 - 2023 , 07:32

The Mirror, Ghana's most popular weekend and family-oriented newspaper and digital platform, is set to organise a buffet lunch on Father's Day on Sunday, June 18.

This special event, dubbed “A Day with Daddy”, will take place at the Oak Plaza Hotel on Spintex Road in Accra, where the poolside view terrace will be transformed into an elegant buffet setup.

Attendees can expect a delectable assortment of perfectly grilled meat, a variety of seafood delicacies, and a wide selection of dishes.

The Director, Marketing and Sales of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Franklin Sowa, said more than 150 fathers and families were expected to attend the ticketed event.

Guests will also be treated to delightful live band music, including a special musical performance by Rev. Paa Joe Markwei (PJ Markwei), the Senior Pastor in charge of Music at Living Streams International.

To complement the culinary experience, Mr Sowa said a dedicated team of ‘mixologists’ will be on hand to craft an enticing range of cocktails, mocktails, local and premium beverages to the delight of every father's taste buds.

“Additionally, there will be a health talk for men and grooming tips shared by industry experts such as Jazau Musah from X-Men Wellness Centre in East Legon, Accra.

The event will also feature exciting surprises such as gift vouchers, fuel coupons, hampers, and discount coupons, the Director, Marketing added.

Mr Sowa said the primary objective of the event was to pamper, praise, and honour fathers and father figures, acknowledging the valuable role they played in lives.

Tickets, reservations

Reservations are currently open, and tables are filling up rapidly.

The event will commence promptly at 12 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the front desk of the Oak Plaza Hotel or at GCGL's Accra offices in Tema and Adabraka (Graphic Road).

Walk-ins are permitted but subject to availability.

The event is made possible through the collaboration of various partners, including Oak Plaza Hotel, Woodin, X-Men Ghana, Nyaho Medical Centre, GOIL PLC, Silver Star Auto Ltd, and SIC Insurance.

Tickets for the event are priced at GH¢300 for a single ticket and GH¢550 for a double ticket.

To make a purchase, please call 0242202447, 0507067988, or 0549025616.

You can also use the Mobile Money number: 054-801-9572 (Frimpomaa Dina Quaye) to make payments.