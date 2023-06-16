Aglow’s National Mid-Year Thanksgiving tomorrow

Daily Graphic Jun - 16 - 2023 , 07:41

A Non denominational mid-year thanksgiving service for Ghana will take place at the Black Star Square, Accra, on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Under the auspices of Aglow International, the event is expected to bring together members of the Christian faith to thank God for peace in the country.

To be led by the National President, Aglow International, Dr Mrs Dorothy Danso, and other national executives, the all-white attire affair will be on the theme: “Ghana, let the world know what God has done.”

Reason to give thanks

A statement issued by the group said God had been magnanimous to Ghana even in her challenging times.

It thus encouraged patrons to bring their vuvuzelas, cymbals and white handkerchiefs to come and make a joyful noise onto God.

“God has among others, kept the peace of the nation by His power, no natural and national disasters, secured our borders from incursions and sustained the nation through turbulent times by His provision, mercies and grace.

“There is, therefore, the need for Ghanaians to appreciate Him and also re-dedicate the second half of the year onto God for His guidance and protection,” the statement further said.

Music ministration will be by Pentecost Joshua, Osei Blessing, Dj Paloma and Think Media.

National Prayers

Since 2009, Aglow International has been leading a national effort to pray and also give thanks to God generally for His grace and mercies upon the country.

The national prayers are held monthly and were suspended during the period of the ban on drumming and noise-making, while the thanksgiving services are held at the start of the year, mid-year and at the end of the year.