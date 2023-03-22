Teachers urged to develop impactful teaching skills

Francisca Eshun Mar - 22 - 2023 , 08:16

Holy Child School in Cape Coast has held its 77th Speech and prize-giving day with a call on educators to develop more innovative ways of building a generation that positively impacts its communities.

Speaking on the theme for the occasion: “Sustainable education key to nurturing effective change leaders”, the guest speaker, Professor Vera Ogeh Fiador of the 1997-year group, the first female Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana, said it was the right time to begin sustainable education that would equip young ones for the future.

She advised teachers to instruct the students in a way they would understand to achieve their aims and ambitions and the students to self-lead themselves by adopting responsible behaviours and attitudes to studies and life, to attain success.

Professor Fiador explained that self-leadership was the practice of traits that ensured that educated persons could consistently maintain their relevance and contribute their quota to national development.

Transformational agenda

In an address read on his behalf, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service had established a vision of transformational agenda for the senior high and technical schools in the country, under the current secondary education policy 2022-2025.

He observed that the agenda by the ministry was to make all schools become the centre of excellent learning, through good school leadership practices focused on the sustainable supporting as well as tracking, to improve learning for every student.

To promote girls’ education in particular, he stated that the re-entry policy allowed pregnant girls to come back to school, to help young mothers and students continue their education.

The Headmistress of the school, Linda Appiah, in an address read on her behalf, said out of the 529 students who sat for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2022, 38 students recorded between five ‘As’ and eight ‘As’.

She said the form two students numbered 936, while form three students were 755 in number, with the form one students who recently reported to the school numbering 670, making a total of 2,361 students.

Mrs Appiah appealed for the expansion of the dining hall with tables and benches so the hall could accommodate more students.

Patron

The Patron of the School, Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, said the school would continue to provide sustainable education that would empower both its current and future students to become effective change leaders in their communities and country as a whole.

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, advised the students to take their lessons seriously, obey school rules and regulations and refrain from anti-social habits.

Nana Obuo Raphael of the 1996-year group, who chaired the function, encouraged the students to persist in their pursuit of knowledge and aim high with positive values which would propel them beyond their academic endeavours.

In celebration of the 77th anniversary of the school, the 1998-year group renovated and handed over the phase two of the Archbishop Amissah House project as its legacy project to the school.