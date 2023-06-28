Tang Palace Hotel receives prestigious award for Best Chinese Cuisine

GraphicOnline Jun - 28 - 2023 , 14:28

The Tang Palace Hotel has been honoured with the highly esteemed Hospitality & Tourism Industry Award 2023 for providing the finest Chinese cuisine at the city level.

This recognition specifically celebrates the renowned Tang Garden Restaurant, which is situated within the Tang Palace Hotel.

The restaurant stood out as the leading provider of Chinese cuisine services in the restaurant and food industry at the recently concluded International Travel Awards held in Dubai, UAE.

The International Travel Awards, organized by the Golden Tree Awards in Dubai, UAE, acknowledge and reward outstanding performers in the Travel & Tourism industry, including Hotels/Resorts, Tourism Boards, Travel Companies, Attractions, and more.

During the awards ceremony in Dubai, Ms. Jane Gyimah-Amoako, the Head of Sales and Marketing, along with Michael Chen, the Food & Beverage Manager, and Zhongheng Kuang, the Executive Chef, proudly represented the Tang Palace Hotel and received the prestigious honor.

In an interview with the media, Ms. Jane Gyimah-Amoako expressed gratitude on behalf of the hotel for the organizers' recognition of Ghana and, specifically, the Tang Palace Hotel as the top Chinese cuisine service provider in the restaurant and food industry category.

She emphasized that the Tang Garden restaurant boasts a team of skilled chefs from both China and Ghana, who collaborate to create the menu, resulting in a delightful fusion of flavors. It is no surprise, therefore, to witness the Tang Palace Hotel emerge as the recipient of the Best Chinese Cuisine award at the city level.

"Chinese food is known for its richness, vibrant colors, and excellent taste," said Ms. Gyimah-Amoako. She warmly invited everyone to visit the Tang Garden Chinese restaurant and experience the pleasure of indulging in sumptuous Chinese cuisine. She encouraged families and loved ones to come together and savor the delectable dishes offered at the Tang Garden Chinese restaurant on a daily basis.

Expressing her appreciation, Ms. Gyimah-Amoako dedicated the award to the dedicated staff and loyal customers of the Tang Palace Hotel, particularly those who frequent the Tang Garden Chinese restaurant, for their continued support and patronage.

Throughout the week, the Tang Garden Chinese Restaurant serves an array of mouthwatering Chinese delicacies, including the beloved Dim Sum on weekends.

The menu also features tantalizing dishes such as Kung Pao Chicken, Spicy Crystal Noodles, Hot & Sour Rice Noodles, Cold Wheat Flour Noodles, Sizzling Sliced Duck with Black Pepper, Yellow Curry Chicken, Baked Prawn with Tomato Sauce, Peeled Prawn with Vegetable & Sweet Chili Sauce, and more, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience for guests.