Ahmadiyya Muslims mark Eid-ul-Adha with prayers

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Jun - 28 - 2023 , 16:35

Ahmadiyya Muslims in the Ga East Municipality converged on the Ahamadiyya School Park in Accra to offer prayers to mark this year’s of Eid-ul-Adha.

Known as the festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated annually to honour the obedience of Prophet Abraham to Allah by sacrificing his only son, Ismail, who was later exchanged for a sheep.

In the early hours of Wednesday, many enthusiastic Muslims in beautiful outfit, mark the occasion with prayers after which they returned to their homes to slaughter ruminants to be shared among family members and neighbours.

Lessons

In a sermon led by the Ameer and Missionary In Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, he entreated all to learn from the story of Prophet Abraham that trials and tribulations were not totally negative as they had their positive sides which mostly outweighed the negatives.

He said trials served as a wake-up call which invited true believers to be circumspect in order to draw their attention to the need to audit their lives and the society they lived in.

“However, instead of depressing us, temporary setbacks should rather spur us on to make yet greater positive efforts at achieving better results in life rather than resorting to negative, unconventional, destructive and irreligious approaches such as having the potential of setting backwards the developmental progress of the whole society.”

The Ameer also urged leaders in the community and the nation as a whole to have a sacrificial spirit which is the grand principle that depicts true commitment and accountability to God.

“No nation has ever been successful without hard work which entails sacrifices. No nation has ever been successful without a leadership clothed in humility, sincerity and determination.”

He admonished leaders to be reminded by the Holy Prophet Muhammad that the “leader of a people is a servant of the people and would account for every head that came under their care.”

Prayers

He prayed that the peace and tranquillity in the country be sustained as the leaders exhibited good values that would positively impact the nation as it heads towards an election year.

He also prayed for missionaries around the world that their actions would reflect on the community to have true Muslims built in the teaching of the Holy Prophet.

Additionally, the Ameer prayed for Ahmadiyya Muslims in other countries who were being tortured and killed for their faith that they might be released into freedom and peace.