'Side chick' Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days in prison for contempt of court

The High Court in Accra issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Deborah Seyram Adablah, the young woman at the centre in "side chick" sexual harassment lawsuit, which involved a senior banker, Ernest Kwesi Nimako.
Seyram Adablah, became popular on social media after suing her alleged "sugar daddy," Ernest Nimako, for breach of promise, claimed the banker failed to fulfil certain financial and material commitments made during their intimate relationship.
Among her demands were monetary compensation and ownership of a Honda Civic gifted to her.
On May 16, 2023, the court ordered Adablah to hand over the vehicle with registration number GC 7899-23 to the court registrar for safekeeping until the case's final determination.
However, reports indicate she has defied this order.
In a new development, the High Court has issued a bench warrant for her arrest on grounds of contempt.
According to GHOne TV, the warrant was issued after Selorm Adablah released two videos on social media in which she launched scathing attacks on the judiciary, particularly targeting the presiding judge, Justice John Bosco Nabarese.
In the videos, she accused the judge of favouritism and unprofessional conduct.
"This Judge John Bosco Nabarese said they needed seven days for the judgment to be effective if I had failed to deliver the vehicle as Judge Olivia Owusu had ordered. But he refused to set it aside and now he's claiming my lawyers insulted him," she alleged.
She went on to openly challenge the judge, saying, "You, Judge John Bosco, what they did was wrong but you're not allowing them to bring the car back. You are joking. What is preventing you from doing the right thing?"
Adablah further warned the judge to be fair in his rulings or “face her wrath,” making a controversial statement, "be ready to dance to this drum you are beating. You cannot be sitting there, chopping salaries that are coming from my menstruation and still sideline me."
She also questioned the integrity of Ghana’s judiciary and dismissed the contempt proceedings as meaningless.
"That contempt case is dead on arrival. I try to advise others not to go to court because I know the system but always remember: the judiciary is an arm on its own, but one full of spirits. So, we shall see."
She concluded by vowing to appeal the judgment, adding, "as an old man, you should be retiring in peace, not carrying young spirits with you but since you've chosen that path, you will carry them."
The court has since ordered her to appear and explain why she should not be held in contempt.
Background
In January 2023, Deborah Seyram Adablah, a young woman, who had just completed her national service sued a Chief Finance officer of a bank claiming sexual harassment.
The court case detailed Deborah Seyram Adablah's claims against her sugar daddy for alleged financial and other benefits promised during their relationship, ultimately leading to a court ruling against her.
The case was thrown out of court after the court ruled that the relationship was based on an immoral and illegal act.
Deborah Seyram Adablah's claims
Deborah Seyram Adablah sued her "sugar daddy" for failing to fulfill promises made during their relationship, including lump sum working capital, rent payment for 3 years, a car, monthly allowances, a ring, and financial support for medical bills and family planning.
Court's decision
The court dismissed the case, stating that the relationship was based on an immoral and illegal act, specifically fornication for financial gain. The court found that no cause of action could arise from an immoral act.
Legal outcome
The court ruled against Deborah Seyram Adablah, awarding costs to her sugar daddy and ordering her to return a disputed vehicle. The court also removed the bank's name from the suit and slapped her with GH¢6,000 in costs, Graphic Online.
Further fegal developments
The case saw multiple court hearings, including a period where the court directed both parties to file written submissions. There was also a period where the court was yet to deal with the substantive matter.
In a ruling on November 28, 2023, the Court explained that “The accommodation or the rent for 2 years for the respondent, the purchase of a car for the Respondent, to pay the respondent a monthly allowance and other things that were allegedly promised the Respondent, were done for the purpose of enabling her to receive the visits of the Applicant whose mistress she was and to commit fornication with him.
