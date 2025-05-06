Featured

'Side chick' Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days in prison for contempt of court

Graphic.com.gh May - 06 - 2025 , 18:34 6 minutes read

The High Court in Accra has sentenced Deborah Seyram Adablah, a former National Service Personnel who sued her ‘sugar daddy’ for breach of promise, to 45 days in prison after finding her guilty of contempt.

Deborah Seyram Adablah was convicted for defaming the court.

She had recorded a video and posted it on social media, defaming the court about her 2023 court case with the sugar daddy.

She had sued the sugar daddy for breach of promise and while the case was ongoing, the court ordered that a Honda Civic vehicle, which was at the centre of the issues in court, be impounded and taken away from her until the final determination of the case.

She eventually lost the case following a determination by the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice John Bosco Nabarese.

The court held that although the relationship between the two was immoral and was not in conformity to acceptance of society, there was no reasonable cause of action arising from the writ filed by Deborah Seyram Adablah.

Deborah Seyram Adablah's video

Later in a video shared on social media, Deborah Seyram Adablah accused the High Court judge who presided over the case of bias.

The court issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Upon hearing about the bench warrant, she posted another video online, claiming she was going to hand herself over to the court.

Conviction

In another video shared LIVE online on Tuesday [May 6, 2025], and reportedly shared moments after the court convicted her, Deborah Seyram Adablah claimed that she was being prepared to go to the Nsawam Prison after the conviction.

She had placed the mobile phone, which was streaming LIVE on her laps, capturing the conversation between her and the security officers at the High Court complex, who were preparing her for prison.

Background

In January 2023, Deborah Seyram Adablah, a young woman, who had just completed her national service sued a Chief Finance officer of a bank claiming sexual harassment.

The court case detailed Deborah Seyram Adablah's claims against her sugar daddy for alleged financial and other benefits promised during their relationship, ultimately leading to a court ruling against her.

The case was thrown out of court after the court ruled that the relationship was based on an immoral and illegal act.

Deborah Seyram Adablah's claims

Deborah Seyram Adablah sued her "sugar daddy" for failing to fulfill promises made during their relationship, including lump sum working capital, rent payment for 3 years, a car, monthly allowances, a ring, and financial support for medical bills and family planning.

Court's decision

The court dismissed the case, stating that the relationship was based on an immoral and illegal act, specifically fornication for financial gain. The court found that no cause of action could arise from an immoral act.

Legal outcome

The court ruled against Deborah Seyram Adablah, awarding costs to her sugar daddy and ordering her to return a disputed vehicle. The court also removed the bank's name from the suit and slapped her with GH¢6,000 in costs, Graphic Online.

Further fegal developments

The case saw multiple court hearings, including a period where the court directed both parties to file written submissions. There was also a period where the court was yet to deal with the substantive matter.

Read full details of that case the links below

In a ruling on November 28, 2023, the Court explained that “The accommodation or the rent for 2 years for the respondent, the purchase of a car for the Respondent, to pay the respondent a monthly allowance and other things that were allegedly promised the Respondent, were done for the purpose of enabling her to receive the visits of the Applicant whose mistress she was and to commit fornication with him.