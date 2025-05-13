Next article: Presidency silent on Sammy Gyamfi's conduct, 3 days after Agradaa and the dollar notes incident

See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on May 13–14, 2025

GraphicOnline May - 13 - 2025 , 06:26 2 minutes read

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a two-day schedule of planned maintenance works in parts of the Greater Accra and Tema regions, aimed at improving service reliability and ensuring stable electricity supply across affected communities.

According to multiple public notices issued by the company, the maintenance operations are scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 and Wednesday, May 14 2025, with work expected to commence at 9:00am and end by 5:00pm on each day. In some locations, work will conclude earlier, by 3:00pm.

On Tuesday, May 13, several areas in both the Greater Accra and Tema regions will be impacted. In Greater Accra, power will be interrupted in the following locations: Pokuase Pharmacy, Ayawaso Station, Nii Ayii, Odumase, Amanfrom, Nsakina, Kotoku Papase, Papase Soldier Line, SCC, Old Barrier, Bortianor, Choice, Tseaddo, Oyibi and their surrounding communities.

In the Tema Region, residents in Jomef, Vodafone, Community 9 Market, Vienna City, Community 18, Devtraco, Koi Larbi, Adotey, City Escape, Miotso, Ghanaman Soccer Academy, Fish Feed, Noble Estates, Prampram Township, Kpoi Ete, Oasis, Oman and neighbouring areas will also experience a temporary interruption in power supply between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

The planned works continue into Wednesday, May 14, when ECG engineers will undertake similar activities in different parts of the regions. In Greater Accra, power will go off in Abeka, Tesano Park, Santana Market, Ofankor Franko, Haatso, Achimota and nearby areas from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

In the Tema Region on the same day, areas such as Community 25, Ghana Flag, Bulasu, Casilda Estates, Afienya Zongo, Hot Oven, Imperial Perkin, China Mall, T Havana, Kaketo, Okro Market, Ashaiman Bus Terminal, Apenyo, Asensu Bar, Valco Flats and their environs will be affected between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

The ECG has apologised to customers for the inconvenience and assured the public that the maintenance work is necessary to enhance overall service delivery. “ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to affected customers,” the company stated in all notices issued via its official platforms.

Customers in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and make arrangements to mitigate any disruptions during the maintenance periods. The company has also urged the public to follow its official communication channels for updates.

For more information, ECG has directed customers to visit www.ecg.com.gh.