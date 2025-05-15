Featured

See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on May 15

Graphic Online May - 15 - 2025 , 05:40 2 minutes read

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of emergency and planned maintenance activities set to take place on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

The scheduled works are aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a more stable power supply to affected communities.

In Greater Accra, ECG will carry out emergency maintenance between 9 am and 4 pm. The areas expected to be affected include Tseaddo, Marie Court Estate, Avenue Junction, New England, and nearby locations. ECG has expressed regret for the inconvenience this may cause to residents and businesses in the area.

Meanwhile, in the Ashanti Region, three separate planned maintenance operations will take place. In the first operation, scheduled between 9 am and 6 pm, power supply will be interrupted in several towns and villages. These include Adankwame, Achiase, Kronum Cement, Nketiah, Asuofua, Adugyama, Offinso, Kokote, Abira, Tetrem, Barekese, Ntiri Buoho, Hemang, KCG, Namong, Ahenkro, Denase, Akrowa, Kodie, Apagya, Akrofrom, Patasi, Aduman, and Aduamoah.

A second group of communities, including Fawoade, Mamponteng, Ntonso, Asenemaso, Aboaso, Hemang, Tano Dumase, Ankaase Hospital, Adwumakase, Dumanafo, Mpobi, Ejuratia and surrounding areas, will also experience power outages from 9 am to 5 pm on the same day.

In a third maintenance operation also scheduled for Thursday, power will be interrupted from 9 am to 5 pm in Piase, Deduako, Mim, New Brodakwaw, Beposo, Nyameani, UNICEM, Abono, Obo, Nyametiase, Nkoainkwata, Abretwen, Sawaba, Denase, Abenkyim, Anwiankwanta, Awhia, Dominase, Bhenase, Ntinanko, Poano, Daa, Apaaso, and Asanso.

ECG has reassured the public that these maintenance works are essential for improving the reliability of power supply and has apologised for any inconvenience caused. The company has urged affected residents to take the necessary precautions and prepare for the temporary outages.