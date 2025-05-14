Featured

Chief Justice Torkornoo petitions probe starts in camera hearing Thursday

Graphic.com.gh May - 14 - 2025 , 18:34 1 minute read

The five-member committee probing the three petitions asking that the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo should be removed from office will begin hearings from Thursday, May 15, 2025.

According to Article 146, hearings of this natures shall be in camera.

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications and spokesperson for the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu in a press statement issued Wednesday evening [May 14, 2025] indicated that the hearings will commence Thursday May 15, 2025.

The five-member committee is chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, a Justice of the Supreme Court

President John Dramani Mahama set up the committee in accordance with Article 146(6) of the 1992 constitution and in consultation with the Council of State, following a determination of a prima facie case against the Chief Justice.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu indicated in the press statement that the committee will sit three times a week and present their recommendations to the President upon completion of their work.