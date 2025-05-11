Next article: How to get your fees paid under government's new tertiary relief plan for public students

Rotary International President lauds Ghana, meets Ga Mantse

Mohammed Ali May - 11 - 2025 , 09:42 3 minutes read

The President-elect of Rotary International, Mr Mário César Martins de Camargo, has described Ghana as a natural gateway for Rotary’s growth across Africa, pointing to the continent’s youthful population and growing middle class as key factors in the organisation’s long-term plans.

Mr de Camargo made the observation on Friday, May 9, 2025, when he paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his palace in Accra.

The visit, hosted by Rotary International District 9104, formed part of the Brazilian’s tour of African countries ahead of officially assuming office.

Speaking during the visit, Mr de Camargo said Rotary, which he described as “the largest organisation of volunteers on the planet,” sees Africa as the future of its operations.

He drew a parallel with India’s transformation over the past four decades, noting that the South Asian country now ranks second in Rotary membership globally, with over 176,000 members.

“Africa has tremendous potential for Rotary. It is where India was 40 years ago,” Mr de Camargo said.

“Ghana is well placed to serve as an anchor for that growth. Rotary does not only meet for lunch; we work with communities. We are available to partner with your community and your leadership on whatever projects you deem necessary.”

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II welcomed the initiative and urged the visiting Rotary delegation to consider formalising a partnership to develop and implement community-based projects.

He expressed hope that such collaboration would bring tangible benefits to people living within the Ga State.

“I believe one of these days we will sit down with our business desk, Rotary and the schools to define a proper CSR agenda and identify a number of projects we could share in the community to improve lives and uplift the Ga State,” the Ga Mantse said.

He added that the timing of the visit was important, noting that it marked a new chapter in the relationship between the Ga State and Rotary International.

As part of the visit, a ceremonial Tree of Life was planted on the palace grounds to symbolise Rotary’s interest in environmental issues and its broader development goals. The Ga Mantse described the gesture as a continuation of efforts to strengthen ties between the two institutions.

The District Governor of Rotary International District 9104, Madam Florence Maame Christiana Hagan, said the President-elect’s visit was a strong show of support for the district’s contributions to Rotary’s work across the region.

She commended the Ga Mantse for proposing the creation of a palace-based Rotary club, describing it as a meaningful step that reflects the King’s interest in the values of service.

“Rotary is here to do good. We unite to improve the standard of life in the communities we serve,” Madam Hagan said. She encouraged the media and members of the public to support Rotary’s work and consider joining its ranks.

Mr de Camargo’s current tour includes stops in Côte d’Ivoire, São Tomé and Príncipe, Zambia, Tanzania, Angola, Mozambique, South Africa and Ethiopia.

He is expected to return to the continent in 2026 as President of Rotary International, with plans to visit additional countries, including Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and Morocco.