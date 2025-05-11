Featured

How to get your fees paid under government's new tertiary relief plan for public students

Mohammed Ali May - 11 - 2025 , 09:05 2 minutes read

The government has begun disbursing financial support to first-year students in public tertiary institutions under a newly introduced fee relief programme, according to the Minister for Government Communications, Mr Felix Ofosu Kwakye.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile on Saturday, May 10, 2025, Mr Ofosu Kwakye said the programme is being run through an online portal launched three weeks ago. The system allows students to register their details for verification before receiving the funds directly into their bank accounts.

“All students who have registered with their universities must also register on the new portal,” he said. “Once your information is verified and your bank account details are confirmed, the money will be sent directly to you.”

The programme applies only to students in public universities, technical universities and nursing training institutions. It does not currently include private or subvented tertiary institutions.

Mr Ofosu Kwakye explained that the initiative is funded by the Student Loan Trust Fund.

He said student data from the National Council on Tertiary Education and the Ministry of Education is being used to verify enrolment figures and prevent fraudulent claims.

He stressed that the support is not automatic and will be provided only to those who submit verifiable information on the portal.

“We are not working with raw university lists,” he said. “You have to fill the portal with verifiable information so we know who you are. That is how we are tracking disbursements and closing the loopholes.”

Addressing questions about students who had already paid their fees before the programme was announced, Mr Ofosu Kwakye said they would be refunded once their details are confirmed through the system.

He added that although GH¢458 million has been earmarked for the 2024–2025 academic year, the actual cost would depend on the number of students who register. He said even if the disbursements continue in subsequent years, the overall cost would still be lower than the annual budget for the Free Senior High School programme.

“If people can’t afford GH¢1,000 or GH¢1,500 at SHS level, how do we expect them to afford GH¢3,000 or GH¢5,000 at the university level? This is why the intervention is necessary,” he said.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that more than 5,000 students have registered on the portal so far. Government is encouraging all eligible first-year students in public institutions to register promptly in order to benefit.