First batch of Ghanaian Muslim pilgrims arrive in Jedda to perform 2025 hajj

Mohammed Fugu May - 11 - 2025 , 10:31 2 minutes read

The first batch of 425 prospective Ghanaian Muslim pilgrims from the five regions of the north have arrived safely in Jedda in Saudi Arabia to perform the 2025 Hajj.

The pilgrims were airlifted directly from the Yakubu Tali International Airport (TIA) in Tamale to Jedda on Saturday. The rest of the pilgrims are expected to depart in batches in the coming days.

A total of about 6000 pilgrims are expected to travel from Ghana to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

This marks an increase of 2,000 compared to 4000 pilgrims who participated last year from northern Ghana.

The Chairman of the Interim Hajj Taskforce, Collins Dauda, accompanied by the Northern Regional Minister, Adolf Ali John, the Minister of the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu and other government officials, paid a visit to the prospective pilgrims at the airport to bid them farewell.

Alhaji Dauda admonished the would-be pilgrims to be disciplined and law-abiding during their stay in Saudi Arabia to enable them to undertake their spiritual duties successfully.

He assured the pilgrims that adequate measures had been instituted to ensure their safety and security in the holy land.

He added that arrangements had also been made for the pilgrims to be served meals daily for all the days that they would stay in Madina, adding that standard hotels had also been secured for them in Mecca.

For his part, Alhaji Muntaka wished them a safe and peaceful journey and assured them of the highest quality of service, as the interim Hajj taskforce had made all the necessary and befitting arrangements to ensure their comfort and well-being.

He implored them to use the opportunity to pray for peace and stability in the country to promote development.

The Northern Regional Minister also advised the would-be pilgrims on what they were required to do to perfect their Hajj.

Some of the prospective pilgrims who spoke with Graphic Online expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements made by both the Hajj agents and the Hajj committee to ensure a successful pilgrimage.

Writer’s email: mohammed.fugu@graphic.com.gh