Featured

First batch of 2025 Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims depart from Tamale

Mohammed Ali May - 11 - 2025 , 09:05 1 minute read

The first batch of Ghanaian pilgrims for this year’s Hajj departed from the Tamale Airport on Saturday, May 10, 2025, with a farewell message from President John Dramani Mahama delivered by the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

Mr Mubarak represented Mr Mahama at the airport to send off the prospective pilgrims, who were embarking on the journey to the Holy Land as part of the 2025 pilgrimage.

The minister indicated that President Mahama wished them well and prayed for a safe and peaceful journey.

He added that the interim Hajj task force had made all the necessary arrangements to support the pilgrims’ comfort and welfare.

The Tamale Airport has in recent years served as a key departure point for Hajj pilgrims from northern Ghana, helping to ease congestion at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.