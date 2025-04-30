Next article: NRSA proposes new law making it compulsory for all vehicle owners to subscribe to towing services

Road Safety Authority gives Assemblies 21 days to remove unauthorised billboards in Accra

Mohammed Ali Apr - 30 - 2025 , 14:21 2 minutes read

The acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba, has given metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the Greater Accra region a 21-day ultimatum to remove unauthorised billboards that pose risk to motorists and pedestrians.

Mr Amaliba issued the directive during an interview with Citi FM on Wednesday, April 30.

He cited the increasing number of unregulated billboards—particularly those erected on road medians and near intersections—as a serious safety concern.

According to him, many of these structures obstruct drivers’ views and serve as dangerous distractions.

“I have written to the municipal and district assemblies in the Greater Accra Region. They are the ones who license these advertising companies and allow the erection of these billboards. So they should remove them,” he said.

He cited specific locations, such as the Boundary Road at East Legon in Accra and parts of the Ring Road, as areas where the NRSA had identified numerous billboards mounted in violation of safety standards.

He warned that any assembly that fails to act within the 21-day window would face legal consequences.

“Within twenty-one days, and we are counting—if they don’t [act]—we would have to enforce the law by taking them to court for the court to come in and deal with them,” Mr Amaliba stated.

He also revealed plans to convene a meeting with all assemblies in the region, along with civil society organisations, to reinforce the NRSA’s authority and address what he described as years of neglect by some local bodies.

“I think for a long time, this Road Safety Authority has been dormant. So they have taken things for granted. I’m calling them to a meeting… It’s all geared towards removing these billboards that have gone beyond permitted sizes and placements,” he added.

The NRSA’s directive forms part of what Mr Amaliba described as a renewed push to enforce road safety regulations and ensure that all relevant authorities take full responsibility for creating and maintaining safe road environments.