Rev. Stephen Wengam heads Assemblies of God, Ghana

Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church of the Assemblies of God in Accra, has been elected the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, for a four-year term.
Rev. Dr Wengam, 50, was elected last Thursday evening at the 30th Biennial General Council Meeting of the church attended by more than 3,000 delegates at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region on the theme: “Oh Lord Revive Thy Works.”
He takes over from Rev. Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso, who has been General Superintendent for three consecutive terms.
Other officers
Rev. Dr Godwin Tito Adjei was elected Assistant General Superintendent, with Rev. Dr Abu Baba as the General Treasurer, while Rev. Dr Ernest Birikorang was elected the General Secretary.
Others are Rev. Silas Amankwah, in charge of the Men’s Ministry; Rev. Henry Kyei Mensah — Youth Ministry Pastor; Rev. Comfort Wilson Marfo, in charge of the Children’s Ministry; Rev. Gladys Abu Baba — Women’s Minsitry; Rev. Michael Atisu — in charge of Sunday School, and Rev. Anthony Doeh — Foreign Mission.
Unity
Rev. Dr Wengam said his immediate task was to “unite Assemblies of God, Ghana, for true spiritual revival and greatness”.
He also promised “visionary and progressive leadership of integrity, shift, speed, open heavens, and fulfi lment of the Great Commission.”
Rev. Dr Wengam recalled that the church used to be the leading Pentecostal Church in the country and the first to establish a Bible School, a radio ministry, use social activities to win souls and transform communities.
Again, he said, the church was also the first Assemblies of God worldwide to produce a President and a Chief Justice.
Rev. Wengam further declared: “We will regain our position to become the leading Pentecostal Church. Ours is a church destined for greatness and greatness is our portion. Remember, we are products of the Azusa Street Revival.”
He said the journey to the highest office of the church has been “rough and tough as I endured odds, resistance, false accusations and misrepresentations.”
Appreciation
Rev. Wengam expressed appreciation to God for raising him to that assignment, adding that “it is a victory for the ordinary local pastor who may never become District Pastor, Regional Superintendent or Executive Presbytery Member, but who now has hope that, indeed, God still raises Davids from obscurity to prominence. The lesson to all is that we should not put the law above grace”.
Biography
Born to the late Matthew and Deborah Wengam, Rev. Wengam holds a BSc Administration (Marketing) degree from the University of Ghana, Legon; a Master’s Degree in Theology from the International Theological Seminary, USA, a Diploma in Theology from the Northern Ghana Bible College, Kumbungu and a Diploma in Clinical Christian Counselling.
From Paknatik in the Bunkpurugu Yoyoo District in the Northern Region, he has worked as a pastor, youth leader, campus Christian fellowship leader, and has been Associate Pastor for several branches of the Assemblies of God Church in the country.
He is also the West Africa Coordinator of Global Leadership Training, USA; a board member of Meaningful Life International; Patron of the Immigration Ladies Association, Patron of the Korle Bu Youth Choir and Campus Pastor of the Assemblies of God Campus Ministry.