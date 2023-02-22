Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Feb - 22 - 2023

Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, a popular pastor and founder of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, located at Ngleshie Amanfro near the Kasoa toll booth is dead.

He reportedly died Tuesday night at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Graphic Online has gathered.

He has not been well for some time now and has not been seen in public.

He was receiving treatment at a hospital from where he was referred to Korle Bu.

Said to be controversial, he once claimed that he died and resurrected after five days.

He has thousands of church members and noted for providing free bus services for members from various parts of Accra and nearby regions for church activities.

When news of his passing broke on Wednesday, many members of the church trooped to the premises at Ngleshie Amanfro.

In November 2021, it was reported Rev Kwadwo Boakye had suffered a stroke but his wife denied the reports and said he was only taking a break from active Ministry after more than two decades.

She later assumed responsibility over the church.

But she is reported to have broke away to form her own church after some disagreements with the church leadership.

Some consider Rev Kwadwo Boakye as a controversial man for the curses he sometimes rain on people who oppose his views.

Formal announcement by the church

Attached below a formal announcement of the death signed by the Legal Council, Alexander K. K. Abban

Leaders, church workers and faithful of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Ladies and gentlemen, I bring you warm greetings and felicitations. May the abiding grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the enduring love of God and the sweet fellowship of the Holy Spirit be and remain with you. It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow but in the abiding hope of the resurrection that I formally announce to you the sudden demise of Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, the founder and general overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church. Our head pastor joined the heavenly choirs at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra at about 2:00 am on Tuesday the 21st day of February 2023. As you may be aware, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye was suddenly taken ill and struck down by stroke in the early hours of Saturday 23rd October 2021. He was initially rushed to a private medical facility at Dansoman to see his personal doctor. He was subsequently taken on admission to the Healthlink Medical Centre at East Legon for further medical attention. Happily, his conditions improved tremendously and after about three months, he was discharged and directed to undergo gradual physiotherapy. He applied himself dutifully to that exercise and saw marked improvement in his general wellbeing and, more importantly, in the movement of left hand which was most greatly affected by the disease. Following this impressive improvement in his health conditions, Rev. Boakye resumed his pastoral activities by giving virtual homilies from his base at an undisclosed location on Sundays until he physically appeared in church on New Year's Eve to lead in the church service himself. Thereafter, he continued with his physiotherapeutic exercise and had regular audiences with some selected leaders of the church, family members and his legal counsel. On 31st January 2023 his family was compelled to take him back to the hospital when he complained of sharp pains in his left leg. It was detected that blood circulation to his left leg was not the best and that there was the need to fly him out of the country to seek further medical care and, if necessary, undergo a surgical operation. Preparations were underway to make that journey when he was suddenly taken ill and was rushed to the Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost around 2:00 am on Tuesday 21st February 2023. We entreat all members of the church and the general public to keep him in your prayers for God to grant him peaceful repose in the bosom of Abraham, our father in faith. Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course.

