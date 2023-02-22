Industry needs problem-solving graduates— Iduapriem Mine MD

Yaa Kuffour Senya Feb - 22 - 2023 , 22:32

The Managing Director of Iduapriem Mine, Samuel Boakye Pobee, has encouraged tertiary students to be problem-solvers to meet the changing industry, which currently needs graduates with problem-solving capabilities and mindset.

Addressing some students at Iduapriem’s “Start Right, End Well” mentorship programme, he underscored the need for tertiary students to be purpose driven throughout their academic journey in order to succeed.

He explained that finding one’s purpose in life played a pivotal role in their success, and that it was important as students to deliberately make plans and take practical steps towards achieving their academic purpose.

“So, if your purpose is to learn and find solutions to challenges in the mining industry, for example, then of course your plan should be geared towards going the extra mile in your studies by asking the relevant questions and learning beyond what is taught in the lecture hall, always making time to attend lectures, undertaking personal studies, and participating in group discussions,” he advised.

Mr Pobee further reiterate the company’s commitment to work collaboratively and innovatively with stakeholders to improve educational standards in the country.

Programme

The event marked the second edition of the students’ mentorship programme under theme “Undergraduate Study: Purpose, Plan, Steps” for first-year students of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

The two-day mentorship programme was organised for both UMaT Tarkwa and Essikado campuses, with about 3,000 first-year students participating as mentees at the year-long mentorship programme designed to enhance their potential and encourage them to take the right steps in building their careers.

It was a collaboration between AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, Ladies in Mining and Allied Professions in Ghana (LiMAP Gh) and the Counselling and Students Support Unit of the University of Mines and Technology.

Appreciation

The Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah, advised the students to take full advantage of the opportunity they had now to stay focused.

“Do well to take your studies seriously, share knowledge and work on initiatives that have the potential of delivering synergistic growth,” he said.