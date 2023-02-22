Angela List is still our CEO - Adamus Resources

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Feb - 22 - 2023 , 17:07

Adamus Resources Limited (ARL) has refuted some media reports suggesting that Angela List has been sacked as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

In a statement released yesterday, ARL said the media publications were nothing but a calculated attempt to denigrate Madam List.

“This is another attempt to continue the mischievous agenda and personal vendetta against Madam Angela List,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the ARL has instituted legal action against those behind the publication.

“The company is in form control of its responsible directors, who have enviable track records in both their professional lives and continue to act in the best interest of the company,” the statement added.