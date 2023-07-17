Prioritise well-being, dignity of workers — MESTI

Juliet Akyaa Safo Jul - 17 - 2023 , 08:44

The Special Advisor to the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Oliver Boachie, has called on stakeholders to prioritise the well-being and dignity of workers to foster a sustainable future.

He explained that a healthy workforce was the backbone of every thriving economy since their well-being directly impacted their productivity.

“We recognise that building a sustainable future for work through health, environment, safety and security requires a collaborative effort from all sectors of society, therefore, companies must strive for that,” he said.

He indicated that globally, nearly 2.8 million workers were losing their lives each year due to occupational accidents and diseases, with an additional 374 million suffering from non-fatal occupational accidents.

He said although there was a paucity of data in the country, global statistics underscored the urgent need for comprehensive health initiatives at workplaces.

Awards

Mr Boachie was speaking during the 5th edition of the Health, Environment Safety and Security (HESS) Awards organised in Accra.

It was on the theme “Building a Resilient Workspace post-COVID-19: the role of HSSE initiatives”.

The awards was aimed at recognising individuals and organisations that demonstrated a commitment to fostering a positive HSSE culture within the work environment and among their stakeholders.

It was also to create awareness, raise the bar of excellence and showcase success to encourage others to adopt best HSSE practices and management.

The event brought together professionals from various industries.

research

It was organised by Ianmatsun Global Services, in collaboration with Hegemony Consulting, a research and consulting firm.

At the event, 36 participating companies received the HESS Awards while 11 personalities received the Special Judges Awards for their exemplary work in HSSE practices.

The Managing Director of Ianmatsun Global Services, Isaac Adu-Gyamfi, reiterated the responsibility of organisations to create a world that was sustainable and equitable.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, said his outfit would continue to sensitise businesses on HESS issues at the workplace.

“This would ensure that recent recurrent disasters such as fire outbreaks, gas explosions, and road accidents, are curtailed to the barest minimum,” he said.

OHSE

The Bui Power Authority picked up six awards - the highest number for the event.

The company won the Best Company in Fire Safety and Security Management Practices, HESS Company of the Year, HESS Team of the Year, and Sustainability and Operational Excellence Awards.

The Deputy Director in charge of Occupational Health, Safety, Security and Environment (OHSE), Bui Power Authority, Christentus Bangkewa Kuunifaa received the HESS Personality of the Year Award while the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, also took the HESS Leadership in Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship Award.

Mr Kuunifaa, in an interview, said the awards demonstrated that the company was not relenting on its efforts in promoting OSHE issues.

He expressed their commitment to provide safety apparels and training for its staff to enable them to produce and develop more.