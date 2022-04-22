LIVESTREAM: Prez Akufo-Addo commissions pharmaceutical plant today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commission Atlantic Lifesciences Limited, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant with one of the biggest manufacturing capacities in West Africa today at Larpleku, Ningo-Prampram.
After its commission, the company which is under the government's One District One Factory Programme will begin commercial manufacturing of infusions, anaesthesia, vaccines and eye drops for the Ghanaian market as well as the West-Africa region.
The President is also expected to inspect Atlantic Lifesciences Limited's serums and vaccines Plant located at the same Larpleku factory site.
Atlantic Lifesciences Limited is a sister company of Pharmanova Limited.
