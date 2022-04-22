GCGL board holds maiden orientation

A day’s orientation for board members of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) took place in Accra yesterday.
The orientation involved presentations by the heads of the various departments of the group, in which they shared critical areas of concern which required the boards attention.
Assurance
The Board Chairperson, Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong, gave an assurance of the boards commitment to collaborate with the management and staff of the GCGL to help enhance the fortunes of the company.
“Let’s hit the ground running, start reflecting and find ways to go around some of the critical issues, so that within the shortest time possible, we will be able to do what we can,” she said.
While expressing the board’s respect for the GCGL brands, she declared: “We appreciate what the management has been able to achieve over the years,” adding: “We have come to support the great family to take the brand to higher levels.”
Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong (left), Chairperson, GCGL Board of Directors and Dean of the School of Continuing and Distance Education, College of Education at the University of Ghana, explaining a point to Ato Afful, Managing Director, GCGL, after the orientation
Digitalisation
Touching on digitalisation, Prof. Kwapong urged the company’s brands of newspapers to make the online portal a key part of their operations.
She said getting the youth to patronise the company’s brands was key and underscored the need for attention to be directed to the students' representative councils (SRCs) of tertiary institutions for mutual benefit.
Overview of the company
Giving an overview of the company in a welcome address, the Managing Director, Ato Afful, took the board members through the GCGL’s vision, mission and core values.
While Mr Afful mentioned gains chalked up by the company in recent years and also highlighted some of the business challenges, he called for the board’s support to help address them.
He also appealed to the board to work towards helping the company achieve a zero-tax rating on imported newsprints, explaining that fluctuations in the cedi/dollar exchange rate resulted in constant revisions by suppliers, which made the conversion cost high.
The other board members who attended the orientation were Dr Valentin Mensah, Dr Ama Boafo-Arthur, Mrs Ivy Ruby Austin and Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey.