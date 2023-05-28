President Akufo-Addo to deliver address on COVID-19 management and IMF bailout tonight

GraphicOnline May - 28 - 2023 , 12:56

President Akufo-Addo will deliver a crucial national address tonight at 8pm, focusing on the government's handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The President's speech is anticipated to provide an update on the measures implemented to combat the spread of the virus, as well as inform Ghanaians about the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program secured on May 18.

This address follows the recent lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions at entry points across the country by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) just a week ago.

The decision was prompted by the World Health Organization's (WHO) announcement on May 5, 2023, stating that COVID-19 no longer posed a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

As per the latest directives from the GHS, mandatory pre-departure testing and testing at entry points have been suspended for all passengers. Furthermore, the COVID-19 health declaration form for international travelers has been temporarily suspended.

It is worth noting that the previous time President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic was on March 27, 2022, making tonight's address a highly anticipated update on the progress made and the government's plans moving forward.