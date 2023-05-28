Tullow Ghana and WalkAbout Foundation join forces to support mobility and rehabilitation in Ghana

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu May - 28 - 2023 , 10:30

Tullow Ghana Limited has formed a partnership with WalkAbout Foundation, a non-governmental organization, to provide custom-fitted wheelchairs and enhance local capacity in rehabilitative orthopaedic services in Ghana.

Through this collaboration, free custom-fitted wheelchairs will be delivered to selected physically challenged students in the Western Region.

Additionally, staff members of the Orthopaedic Training Centre (OTC) in Nsawam, Eastern Region, will undergo rigorous training in the World Health Organization's approved Basic Wheelchair Service Training Programme.

This comprehensive initiative aims to benefit approximately 175 physically challenged individuals with custom-fitted wheelchairs and empower 10 OTC staff members with the latest knowledge and skills in orthopaedic healthcare provision.

The project embraces a collaborative and inclusive approach. Tullow Ghana will provide the necessary funding, as well as national, regional, and local stakeholder support and alignment.

WalkAbout Foundation will contribute expertise, wheelchairs, and training programs, while the OTC will lend support through its beneficiary rehabilitation program and physiotherapy expertise.

Mrs. Cynthia Lumor, Deputy Managing Director for Tullow Ghana, announced the donation, emphasizing the company's commitment to the welfare of host communities, particularly students.

She highlighted the far-reaching impacts of the initiative, not only directly benefiting the wheelchair recipients but also enhancing local capacity in orthopaedic service delivery. The life-changing effects of this intervention are expected to extend to the families and caregivers of the beneficiaries, potentially fostering economic empowerment as well.

Representatives from the WalkAbout Foundation expressed gratitude to Tullow Ghana for their partnership and investment in the project. They acknowledged the significant impact the initiative would have on society and estimated that over 600 individuals would benefit from this collaboration, utilizing the Wheels for Humanity's calculator for wheelchair distributions. They also commended the OTC for their support in completing the cycle of orthopaedic healthcare through rehabilitation services.

With the announcement made, Tullow Ghana and the WalkAbout Foundation will proceed with the project execution schedule, aiming to complete the distribution of wheelchairs by May 2023. This joint effort promises to make a positive difference in the lives of individuals with mobility disabilities in Ghana and strengthen the rehabilitation and orthopaedic healthcare sector.