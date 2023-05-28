Government to supply laptops with inbuilt textbooks to SHSs - Vice President Bawumia

Alberto Mario Noretti May - 28 - 2023 , 15:18

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that the government will supply all Senior High Schools (SHSs) with laptop computers containing in-built textbooks in the upcoming academic year. This initiative aims to reduce the significant costs associated with printing textbooks.

Dr Bawumia made the announcement during the 60th-anniversary celebration of the E.P Senior High School (HEPSS) in Hohoe, Volta Region, on May 27.

The event, themed "HEPSS @ 60: Reflections on our Journey and Inspiring New Directions - The Role of Stakeholders," acknowledged the school's exceptional academic standards and disciplinary record, highlighting it as one of the top secondary institutions in the country.

The Vice President commended the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), for its invaluable contribution to education and civilization in Ghana.

He described HEPSS as a remarkable fountain of knowledge that has produced accomplished individuals for the nation over the past six decades.

Addressing the gathering as the guest of honor, Dr Bawumia emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to the education sector. He acknowledged that a well-functioning education system is essential for the overall development of the country.

Discussing the Free SHS policy, Dr Bawumia noted the substantial increase in enrollment from 800,000 to 1.4 million students since its implementation. This surge signifies a positive step towards inclusive access to education.

He further highlighted the noteworthy achievement of gender parity within the education system, exemplified by HEPSS, where there are 1,491 boys and 1,878 girls.

The Vice President also outlined the government's plans for infrastructural development in SHS campuses to facilitate improved access to quality education.

Regarding the introduction of laptop computers with embedded textbooks, Dr Bawumia explained that this initiative would introduce students to the world of data, modern systems, and innovation.

In closing, he encouraged students to study diligently and set ambitious goals, assuring them that with dedication and determination, they can achieve greatness in their future endeavours.