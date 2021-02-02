President Akufo-Addo names Council of State members

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed 11 people to serve on the Council of State for his second term in office.
Also, he has named four members to serve as ex officio members of the Council of State.
A statement from the Presidency, signed by the Director of Communications, Mr Eugene Arhin, said the appointments were pursuant to Article 89(2) of the 1992 Constitution, while the four ex officio members were named after consultations with Parliament.
Appointees
The President’s appointees are Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the Juabenhene; Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr Sam Okudzeto, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah and Mr Stanley Adjiri Blankson.
The rest are Prof. Ato Essuman, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Dr Margaret Amoakohene, Mrs Georgina Kusi, Mrs Alberta Cudjoe and Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI.
Ex officio members
The statement further said President Akufo-Addo had, in accordance with Article 89 and subject to consultation with Parliament, also appointed a former Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood; a former Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lt Gen. J.B. Danquah, and a former Inspector-General of Police, Nana Owusu Nsiah, to the council.
The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is an ex officio member of the council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).
It further said the composition of the council would be complete with the election, due to be held on February 12, 2021, of regional representatives, in accordance with Article 89(2)(c).
Elected members
The scheduled election is in accordance with Paragraph (C) of Clause (2) of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.
The nominees must be proposed and seconded by two registered voters and supported by 20 registered voters from the respective regions.
With the regions now increased to 16, the same number will automatically be elected to the new Council of State to be formed.
Council of State
The establishment of a Council of State in Ghana is a constitutional requirement brought into being by articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution, which says: "There shall be a Council of State to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.”
The Council of State that served during President Akufo-Addo’s first term was made up of 25 members and chaired by Nana Otuo Siriboe.
The term of office of members of the council is in agreement with the term of office of the President.