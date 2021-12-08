Presby Church provides clinic for Mampong PRESEC

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has provided a fully equipped clinic for the Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) at Mampong Akuapem as part of the church’s corporate social responsibility.
The project was funded by the church at the cost of GH¢78,000 through a collaborative effort of the Department of Development and Social Services and the Department of Education of the church.
Facilities at the new clinic include an Out Patient Department, consulting room, male and female wards with beds and a dispensary.
Vision
At the dedication ceremony of the clinic last Monday at the school, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, said it was the vision of the church to ensure that all the 32 senior high schools belonging to the church were provided with fully equipped clinics to take care of the health needs of students.
He said the church was concerned about the lack of a sick bay in the school, compelling students to walk long distances to access medical care.
That was why the clinic was provided so that students can access quality healthcare services, he added.
The dedication ceremony formed part of the Moderator’s official pastoral working visit to the Akuapem Presbytery.
Clinic timely
The Headmistress of the school, Ms Augustina Akosua Danquah, thanked the church for the gesture.
The clinic
She said the clinic would go a long way to solve a major problem confronting the school.
Other projects
As part of the Moderator’s visit, he also inaugurated two separate four-bedroom bungalows for the Presbyterian Senior High School at Adukrom and the Aburi Girls Senior High School to be used by the headmistress and the chaplain of the schools.
The projects were funded through the Akuapem Presbytery's Educational Fund aimed at supporting educational development within its operational area.
The management of the two schools expressed appreciation to the church for the initiative.
The Moderator encouraged the schools to maintain the buildings well in order to ensure they last long.
Rt. Rev. Mante was accompanied by the Akuapem Presbytery Chairperson, Rev. Ismael Dometey Asare; wife of the Moderator, Mrs Florence Mante, and the Public Relations Officer of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. George Larbi, and other officials.