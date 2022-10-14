Police kill suspected robber and arrest two others in Ashanti Region

The police on Thursday arrested two armed robbers and shot one dead at Asuofua Asamang in the Ashanti region.
According to the police, the specialised intelligence operation on Thursday [October 13, 2022] led to the arrest of Kwaku Boateng, alias Form Noede and Kojo Gyamfi.
They are both in police custody being prepared to face justice in court, the police said in a statement.
The police statement signed and issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi said the deceased has been identified as Issaka Muniru.
According to the police, he attempted to fire at the police but was shot by the police instead.
He reportedly died upon arrival at the hospital.
The police said they retrieved a Smith & Wesson SD40 VE pistol which was used to fire at the officers, and thirteen rounds of live ammunition.
"The deceased, Issaka Muniru and his robbery syndicate have been involved in a series of robberies within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs for years".
The statement added that "before his demise, Issaka Muniru was standing trial with three other accomplices Ernest Agyei Badu a.k.a. Gangster, Rider and MBY at the Nkawie Circuit Court for robbing one Pastor Emmanuel Barfour Awuah of Abuakwa Abakomadi at gunpoint on 26th May, 2021, and making away with his two gold wrist watches, mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money".
“The deceased was granted bail by the court but he jumped the bail and a bench warrant was therefore issued for his arrest,” the police stated.
His accomplices are still facing trial at the court, it added.
In another robbery instance, he was arrested among four “but he managed to escape”.
The three suspects have since been remanded into prison custody.
Below is a copy of the full statement: