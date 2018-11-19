Police Commander in critical condition after being shot by assailants

The Asiwa District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Dennis Boateng, is battling for his life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he had been shot in the neck by some assailants.
The commander had led a team of policemen to Tofourkrom, near Nsuta in the Bosome Freho District in the Ashanti Region, to effect the arrest of some murder suspects, but on their return, he and his team were ambushed and shot at by the assailants at 11.30 p.m. last Saturday.
Four others. comprising a policeman, two community police assistants and a driver of the Asiwa District Assembly, also sustained gunshot wounds.
They were sent to the New Edubiase Government Hospital where they were treated and discharged.
Incident
According to a police source, the commander, together with his men and an official from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), was in the town to effect the arrest of suspects in the murder of Moses Obodai, a 49-year-old farmer, but they were nowhere to be found.
When the team was returning to Asiwa, it found that the road from Nsuta to Asiwa had been blocked on the outskirts.
Some of the team members are said to have alighted from the vehicle to clear the road but some young men who were in the bush began firing at them.
In the process, the commander was hit in the neck, while the other four sustained gunshot wounds.
The injured were first rushed to the New Edubiase Government Hospital, but because of the seriousness of his condition, Mr Boateng was referred to KATH for further treatment.
Arrest
Meanwhile, the police have succeeded in arresting one Marcus Annan, 20, who was found at the scene, in possession of a single-barrelled gun with three AAA cartridges.
Two other suspects — Emmanuel Sekyere and Emmanuel Appiah — were also arrested on the way.
All three are currently in police custody.