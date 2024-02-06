Police Chief Inspector interdicted for social media misconduct [VIDEO]

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 06 - 2024 , 16:10

A police Chief Inspector in the Central Region has been interdicted for misconduct on social media, the police administration has announced.

Named as Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu, stationed at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, he posted a video on social media talking about President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Watch video attached below

The Police Administration in a press statement issued on Tuesday afternoon [Feb 6, 2024] said it had sighted the said video and following that Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu has been interdicted for misconduct to enable the Police Administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the said misconduct.

"We would like to reiterate our assurance to the general public that the Police Service will continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of our mandate," part of the statement read.

The police, however, declined to explain the kind of misconduct Chief Inspector Kuwornu engaged himself in, in the said video.

In a video Graphic Online has sighted, Chief Inspector Kuwornu criticised President Akufo-Addo, describing him as "incompetent," destroying Ghana's resources.

"Mr President, you are destroying our nation. I want to meet you one on one...," he said, adding "You are making a serious mistake...."

Chief Inspector Kuwornu also added that the advisers around President Akufo-Addo are unable to tell him the truth, hence allowing the President to make many grave mistakes, destroying the tenets of Ghana's foundation.