Security officers shut down Agogo based Salt 95.9 FM

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Feb - 06 - 2024 , 16:42

The Agogo based Salt 95.9 FM has been shut down by the security agencies.

The reason for the closure is immediately not known.

But information gathered by Graphic Online indicates that security officers on Tuesday stormed the station at Agogo in the Ashanti Region and disconnected their equipment to shut down the station.

The owner of the station, Ohene Kwame Frimpong is said to have planned a health walk in Agogo last Sunday, February 4, 2024.

But that health walk was also stopped by the security agencies at the 11th hour citing the Public Order Act, with the explanation that he had not notified the police about the public gathering and the walk through the streets.

The closure of the radio station has added to speculative discussions in Agogo.

On Tuesday afternoon, many people in Agogo gathered at the frontage of the radio station to inquire about what was happening.

Some youth wearing red arm bands danced to brass band music at the frontage of the radio station.

