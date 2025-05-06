Featured

Pokuase-Mayera: Parliamentary Committee calls for swift action on delayed affordable housing project

GraphicOnline May - 06 - 2025 , 12:49 3 minutes read

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing has urged the government to expedite the completion of the Affordable Housing Project at Pokuase-Mayera in Accra.

During a working visit to the project site on Monday, May 5, 2025, the Committee Chairman, Mr. Vincent Oppong Asamoah, underscored the need for swift action by the government.

The committee's visit on Monday, May 5, 2025, provided members with a firsthand look at the project's status and potential completion strategies.

"If we don’t act now, encroachment will worsen, putting infrastructure and human lives at risk," he warned.

According to him, it was crucial for the Ministry of Finance to act with a sense of urgency by releasing the necessary funds to enable the completion of the project.

He said the housing project, which was scheduled to be completed in 2024, remained far from finish due to delayed disbursement of funds.

“So, for me, if you look at the road infrastructure, the contractor is saying that he wasn't even paid mobilisation... and we need to urgently do something... these are outstanding issues that the government would have to deal with...” Mr. Oppong Asamoah stated.

He expressed deep concern over the delay in the completion of what he described as a key government housing project, citing lack of timely funding as the primary setback.

“Per the workplan, we were supposed to have completed this in 2024, but you come around, and there's no structure. We're also being interrupted by encroachers/local people/landguards. We're all not satisfied with what has happened, and you can see that it's the government that's reneging on its part of the contract,” he lamented.

He likened the stalled housing project to that of Saglemi, saying, "These are critical housing interventions, and the lack of financial support is jeopardising their success."

The situation was further complicated by encroachers and landguards, whose activities were hindering the project, with some landguards even attempting to disrupt the visit.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Oppong Asamoah underscored the urgency of addressing also these security risks, warning that further delays would only embolden illegal occupation and threaten the safety of workers.

“Looking at the location of this project, I think it's a very prime area of Accra, and I believe a lot of people will be proud to live in this place. Unfortunately, you look at encroachers together with landguards who have become a nuisance to the project. So, I believe the government would have to come in... and take the project seriously,” he noted.

He further indicated that it was paramount for the project to be completed on time before people move in to encroach on the land.

“It's good that we've come here, and we'll follow it up... at least we'll take it up with the Minister of Finance so we can look for resources to ensure that this is implemented to the fullest. Once the project is under the Ministry of Works and Housing, the Minister would have to take it up," he indicated.

Despite the challenges, he remained optimistic about the future of the project, adding that “once completed, this will be a beautiful residential community.

“In fact, I’d be happy to live here myself. The area is peaceful, well-located, and has great potential for families looking for a decent place to call home,” he expressed.