Foreign Affairs Ministry gives 90-day deadline for pending passport applications to migrate to chip-based system

Mohammed Ali Apr - 30 - 2025 , 11:44 2 minutes read

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that there are about 30,000 pending Ghanaian passport applications. The applicants have been asked to complete the process within 90 days, following Ghana’s introduction of chip-embedded passports.

In a statement dated April 30, 2025, the Ministry said the change from the biometric system to the new chip-based passport officially took effect on April 28, 2025.

Steps are being taken to make the transition smooth for applicants.

“Those who started the application under the old system are to complete all such pending applications within 90 days,” the Ministry stated.

Out of the 30,000 pending applications, 7,900 are paid applications that have yet to be completed, the ministry said.

The Ministry has assured affected applicants that they will not be required to make any further payments to complete the process.

However, applicants with incomplete submissions have been directed to visit the newly introduced online portal and follow the instructions provided to finalise their applications.

Those who already have scheduled appointments are advised to report to the Passport Application Centres on their appointed dates for the capturing of their biometric information.

The Ministry has also advised individuals who missed appointments originally scheduled for April 28 and 29 to report to the respective Passport Application Centres to continue with their processing.

The new chip-embedded passport features an electronic microchip that securely holds the holder’s biometric and personal information. The passport also includes additional security features to protect against identity theft and forgery.

According to the Ministry, the introduction of chip-embedded passports brings Ghana in line with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and reflects efforts to modernise travel documents to meet evolving global requirements.

The Ministry has urged all applicants under the old system to complete their applications within the given period, stressing that no pending application will be processed after the 90-day deadline.