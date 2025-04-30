Next article: Foreign Affairs Ministry gives 90-day deadline for pending passport applications to migrate to chip-based system

Bawku crisis mediation off to positive start

Emmanuel Baah Apr - 30 - 2025 , 12:14 2 minutes read

The first day of mediation for the Bawku crisis at the Manhyia Palace went well yesterday.

A source informed the Daily Graphic that discussions were candid and proceeded as expected, with the factions showing a willingness to engage in dialogue.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the sole mediator in the long-standing chieftaincy and ethnic dispute between the Kusasis and Mamprusis in Bawku and its environs, held separate meetings with the conflicting parties, which included chiefs, legal representatives and opinion leaders.

The three-day meeting is taking place at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall within the Manhyia Palace.

The conflict has led to violent clashes, deaths and a prolonged security presence in the area.

Tight security

A strong presence of military and police personnel was deployed to ensure that everything remained peaceful at the palace.

Journalists were not permitted inside the meeting venue.

Anxious wait

Hundreds of Kusasis and Mamprusis, many of whom had travelled from Bawku, gathered outside the palace, anxiously awaiting the outcomes of the proceedings.

At certain points, some of them were seen in a jubilant mood, claiming—without any evidence — that the proceedings were in their favour.

Confidence

Some individuals, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, expressed confidence in the Asantehene to resolve the matter.

They believe that Otumfuo’s involvement in the mediation had added credibility and authority to the peace process.

Background

President John Dramani Mahama sought the intervention of Otumfuo to continue the mediation that began under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

There has been an escalation of the conflict in recent months, resulting in deaths and cases of arson.

The government has imposed curfews and deployed security forces to maintain order.

Otumfuo’s efforts are, therefore, crucial in preventing further escalation.