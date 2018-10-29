Otumfuo kicks against KNUST council dissolution - Sources

Graphic Online has gathered that the Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST), Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was not in favour of the dissolution of the Governing Council of the university
.
The Asantehene according to the Graphic Online source is said to have indicated that government has no business in the university and therefore cannot also remove or ask the
However, if
There's a high delegation meeting ongoing at Manhyia Palace over the leadership of KNUST. In attendance to the meeting is Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.— Manhyia Palace (@ManhyiaPalace) October 29, 2018
More to follow soon...