Otumfuo kicks against KNUST council dissolution - Sources

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

Graphic Online has gathered that the Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST), Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was not in favour of the dissolution of the Governing Council of the university.

A source has told Graphic Online that the Asantehene made this known at a high delegation meeting at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday.

The Asantehene according to the Graphic Online source is said to have indicated that government has no business in the university and therefore cannot also remove or ask the Vice Chancellor to step aside since government did not put him there.

However, if government wants to change its representative on the governing council, it can do so, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is said to have indicated at the meeting.

