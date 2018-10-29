KNUST Governing Council to be reconstituted

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

The Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is to be reconstituted on Friday November 2, 2018, the Minister-designate for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

At a press briefing in Accra on Monday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said government on Monday October 29, 2018, requested the Chancellor of the University, Otumto Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene to lead the next steps in reconstituting the University Council in accordance with the University’s statute and relevant laws.

"Council is expected to be reconstituted by Friday November 2, 2018. The reconstituted Council will then take over from the Interim Governing Council," Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

Read alsoOtumfuo kicks against KNUST council dissolution - Sources

Sources have told Graphic Online that at the said high powered meeting at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday morning, the Asantehene indicated strongly that he was not in favour of the dissolution of the Governing Council.


The source said the Asantehene insisted that government has no business in the university and therefore cannot also remove or ask the Vice Chancellor to step aside since government did not put him there.

However, Otumfuo Osei Tutu explained that if government wants to change its representative on the governing council, it can do so.

Information Minister-designate briefing

At a press briefing in Accra Monday evening, Mr Oppong Nkrumah explained that in accordance with the earlier directive by President Akufo-Addo, the University is expected to re-open by November 8, 2018 for normal academic work to resume.

He said government has subsequently engaged with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and updated the association accordingly.

"UTAG has undertaken to restore services, corporate in resolution efforts and encourage other stakeholders to join resolution efforts," he added

On Monday October 22, 2018, violence and extensive destruction of property was reported on the campus of KNUST following a demonstration by students of the University.

Government in light of the dire security situation intervened by closing down the University, dissolving the University Council and in its place, setting up an Interim Governing Council.

The National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) on Thursday October 25, 2018 also directed the KNUST Vice Chancellor, Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso to handover temporarily to the Pro Vice Chancellor as part of the emergency and interim measures.

These measures were immediately necessary to restore order while preparing for a reopening of the University, Mr Oppong Nkrumah explained.

The Council was dissolved because Government holds it ultimately responsible for the failure of adequately manage internal matters of the University leading to a breakdown of law and order. The interim measures were necessary to protect lives and property.

More to follow soon...

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 