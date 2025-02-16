Featured

Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie hands over new police station to Ghana Police Service in Koforidua

Feb - 16 - 2025

A new police station funded and built by Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie, in collaboration with the Dadaba Group and with the assistance of the Member of Parliament for New Juaben, Michael Okyere Baafi, the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South has been handed over to the Ghana Police Service.

The new police station, located at Adweso in Koforidua, and known as the Koforidua Technical University Police Station was inaugurated on February 12, 2025.

It is to help in strengthening community safety in the Adweso area of Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Dr. Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie, a philanthropist with a dedication to changing people's lives through recognised the need for security in the area and started a process to lay the foundation of the KTU Police Station to enhance law enforcement within the Adweso District and its environs.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno represented the Ghana Police Service at the inauguration of the new station.

Other dignitaries present were the Vice-Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University, Prof. John Owusu and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankra.

Dr. Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie, emphasized that the police station should be a symbol of unity in working together in the fight against crime.

"This is not just a building. This is a sign of our collective desire to create a better and more secure environment for everybody. I am honoured to contribute to this cause and may this be the beginning of greater things in our district," he said.

As the station begins its operations, it stands as a beacon of hope and a reminder that when individuals and organisations come together, they can create lasting change, he added