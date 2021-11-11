Organisation builds plastic tents along Accra’s beaches

The Nurture Nature Foundation, an environmental non-governmental organisation (NGO) operating in Accra, has started building an eco-friendly plastic tent along the beaches in Accra.
The initiative is intended to reduce the rate at which plastic bottles flow from the inner city into the sea, especially in the Ga Mashie area.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic at the Dogo beach near Accra, the Director of the foundation, Mr Peter Asiedu, said his motivation to construct the eco-friendly tent using plastic bottles was to keep the beaches clean and create a conducive atmosphere for ecotourism, especially along the Ga Mashie coastline.
He said his NGO had also begun training the youth along the coast on how to use plastic bottles and empty sachet pouches to create tents and other innovative ideas, in order to generate additional income besides fishing.
According to him, he had formed a cultural troupe using music and dance to educate and sensitise the fisher folks to proper waste management and environmental cleanliness.
Mr Asiedu called for effective and efficient policies and structures to deal with the plastic menace in the country.
