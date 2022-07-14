Ofankor-Nsawam road rehabilitation begins next week

The rehabilitation of the Ofankor-Nsawam road will begin next Wednesday, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has stated.
The scheduled works on the 33.4 km stretch, which forms part of the AccraKumasi road network, are expected to last for two years, ending in July 2024.
Funded by the government, the project will be undertaken by Messrs Maripoma Enterprise Limited for GH¢341.48 million. Per a project brief available to the Daily Graphic, the project will consist of the reconstruction of the existing asphaltic concrete pavement and the provision of 11 safe pedestrian crossing facilities, four interchanges and streetlights.
According to the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), which issued the brief yesterday, the road — currently a two-lane dual carriageway — would be expanded to a three-lane dual carriageway, with service lanes. It will also have adequate drainage structures, traffi c signs and road markings.
The brief indicated that the project was necessary to reduce travel time, vehicle operating cost, waiting time for public transport and road crashes on that section.
Background
The Ofankor-Nsawam section of the National Route Six (N6) contributes a lot to the economy of the country, serving as a major arterial road for communities in the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Pokuase, Amasaman, Medie, Sarpeiman among others.
“The strategic location of the Ofankor–Nsawam Road makes it one of the most important links in Ghana’s network as it serves the northern, central, western and southern parts of the country, thereby generating a huge band of infl uence on the transportation for the people of Ghana,” the brief said.
The road also serves as a vital link for trade between Ghana and its neighbouring landlocked countries, including Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, and for transit cargo to move from the country’s ports to those destinations.
Importance
In spite of its importance, that portion of the road is riddled with potholes, depressions and drainage problems, which creates a heavy traffic congestion along that portion. It is in recognition of the importanceof the road to economic activities in the country that the government decided to revamp the road to bring it up to standard to boost economic activities along the stretch, the brief added.
“The government recognises the importance of road transport in facilitating the socio-economic development of the country,” it stated. As a result, it said the national transport policy of the Ministry of Roads and Highways set out objectives to create an integrated, efficient, cost effective and sustainable transport system in response to the needs of society, supporting growth and poverty reduction.