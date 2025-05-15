Next article: BoG has not contemplated reviewing existing measures on over-the-counter cash withdrawals in foreign currency

National Service uncovers payroll fraud in Birim North district

Jemima Okang Addae May - 15 - 2025 , 11:44 3 minutes read

The management of the National Service Authority (NSA), has said it has been able to uncover a payroll fraud in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

In a statement, the NSA said it was able to do this in collaboration with a whistleblower.

In a statement issued on May 14, the Director-General of the NSA, Felix Gyamfi, indicated that the fraud involved the district manager and the management information system (MIS) manager.

He said both officers have been presented with substantial evidence of their misconduct and, during a meeting on the same day, admitted to their direct involvement in the fraudulent activity.

Consequently, they have been interdicted pending further investigations.

Preliminary findings indicate that the two managers had deliberately validated and processed monthly allowances for at least 29 individuals in the 2024/2025 service year and 49 individuals in the 2023/2024 service year.

These individuals were either on “Study Leave with Pay” or already in full-time employment but were misrepresented as regular National Service Personnel.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, this action is part of a larger payroll fraud issue that has plagued the Authority for years. “We are aware this is a broader canker within the National Service Authority nationwide,” the statement read.

As part of the ongoing reforms and comprehensive clean-up of the enrolment process, the NSA has also uncovered a concerning trend of record falsification by individuals currently employed as teachers, nurses, midwives, customs officers, and others working in various ministries, departments, agencies, and private sector companies.

“These individuals, who are confirmed to be permanent staff within the public service, deliberately conceal their employment status and fraudulently enrol as regular National Service Personnel. They draw monthly service allowances in violation of established protocols and public service laws,” Mr. Gyamfi stated.

He explained that individuals on “Study Leave” or “Employed National Service Personnel” are those who, despite being gainfully employed and receiving salaries, had not previously completed their mandatory national service. While such individuals are permitted to register and serve to fulfil legal obligations under the National Service Act, they are not entitled to receive monthly service allowances, as they continue to draw salaries from their respective employers.

“Their ineligibility for the regular allowance is clearly stated in their appointment letters and in the enrolment process,” he added. “However, some collude with NSA District, Municipal, or Metropolitan Managers—or manipulate the system without the knowledge of NSA staff—to change their status illegally, enabling them to receive both their salary and the NSA allowance.”

Mr. Gyamfi emphasised that such conduct constitutes a violation of the Public Services Commission Act, 1994 (Act 482), particularly Section 12, which mandates public officers to uphold honesty, integrity, and accountability. He added that the act amounts to unlawful enrichment and misappropriation of public funds and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

To curb these practices, the NSA is instituting stricter verification measures. All enrolment records will now be validated against the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) employment database to detect and prevent double remuneration and identity fraud.

He reiterated that the NSA has zero tolerance for such misconduct. NSA staff found culpable will be dismissed, while public servants involved will face termination from their primary employment, prosecution, and permanent disqualification from future public service roles.

Mr. Gyamfi assured the public that the Authority’s enhanced systems and internal controls will uncover all offenders—regardless of when the offence occurred. “Anyone who attempts to defraud the system will be exposed, named, and held fully accountable,” he said.

