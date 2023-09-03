No security personnel has left Jubilee House over “unfair treatment” - Office of President

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 03 - 2023 , 20:37

The Office of the President has said no security personnel has left the presidency at the Jubilee House over an “unfair treatment”.

Below is a copy of a press statement issued by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency.

NO SECURITY PERSONNEL HAS LEFT JUBILEE HOUSE OVER "UNFAIR TREATMENT"

The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to a statement made by Mr. Charles Owusu on Friday, 1st September 2023, at the studios of Peace FM, to the effect that some seventy-seven (77) security personnel at Jubilee House have left their duty posts at Jubilee House because of "unfair treatment".

Mr. Owusu is reported to have stated that "go to Jubilee House and see, the Police, Soldiers and everyone is complaining. It got to a point where almost seventy-seven security personnel decided to leave Jubilee House and go back to their units...What type of treatment are you giving them?"

The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point in the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units. Indeed, no security officer has left Jubilee House because of "unfair treatment" meted out to them at the seat of the presidency.

Curiously, at no point in Mr. Owusu's submissions did he provide any evidence whatsoever to buttress these false claims.

It is important to stress that any security officer who has left Jubilee House has either been due to disciplinary reasons, or as a result of a voluntary decision made by the security officer in question.

We urge the public to disregard these false claims, and treat them with the contempt they deserve.