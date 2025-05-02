Next article: Tackling mismanagement at workplaces: Speak up, protect your institutions - Mahama urges workers at May Day Parade

New Ghana Armed Forces CDS William Agyapong promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Enoch Darfah Frimpong May - 02 - 2025 , 13:39 4 minutes read

The new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Major General William Agyapong has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, a Three-Star General level.

President John Dramani Mahama in March 2025, appointed new Service Chiefs for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The changes took effect on March 24, 2025.

The new appointees were the then One-Star generals, Brigadier General William Agyapong as Chief of Defence Staff, the then Brigadier General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu as Chief of Army Staff, the then Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing as Chief of Naval Staff, the then Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong as Chief of Air Staff, and the then Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan as Chief of Staff.

Promotion

Prior to becoming the CDS and assuming duty on March 24, 2025, William Agyapong was promoted to the rank of a Two-Star General by President John Dramani Mahama.

His promotion was among those of the newly appointed service chiefs.

In line with the structure of the Ghana Armed Forces, the CDS has been promoted again to the rank of Three-Star General by the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Release of all 2-Star Generals from Ghana Armed Forces

Earlier this week, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), hosted a gathering of all Two-Star Generals in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at his office in Burma Camp on Monday, April 28, 2025.

At the meeting, the CDS expressed his appreciation and admiration for the Generals' exceptional professionalism and dedicated service to the country.

He extended gratitude from the President and Commander-in-Chief, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He then informed the Generals that, to aid command and control in the Armed Forces, many of them present are to be released honourably from the service in accordance with Ghana Armed Forces regulations.

Reaction from the Generals to be released

The Commandant, National College of Defence Studies, Major General Irvine Aryeetey, on behalf of the Generals present said the current change in Military High Command Structure was nothing new but consistent with the history of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He also said as tradition demands, new intakes take over from their predecessors.

He cited the handing over from the then CDS, Lieutenant General O.B. Akwa to Vice Admiral S. Amoama, which was five intakes down the line (Intake 18 and 23).

Again, in the case of CDS Vice Admiral S. Amoama as he then was and General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, it was three intakes down the line (Intakes 23 and 26).

He concluded that, the current change in command between the immediate past CDS, General Thomas Oppong-Peprah and the current CDS, Major General W. Agyapong, which is four intakes down the line was consistent with the military tradition.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the CDS for inviting them to formally inform and honour them, which was a novelty.

The meeting concluded with a luncheon hosted by the CDS at his office, where he wished the Generals well in their future endeavours.

Related article: CDS Thomas Oppong-Peprah promoted to rank of 4-Star General

In January 2025, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces, Thomas Oppong-Peprah was promoted to the rank of a 4-Star General, the first time Ghana was having such a rank leading the GAF.

General Oppong-Peprah, now retired became the first in the history of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The GAF had always been led by a 3-Star General, that is a Lieutenant General or equivalent in the Navy or Air Force.

The promotion in January for a 4-Star General to lead the GAF was following the recent expansion with more commands in line with international military norms.

The GAF has expanded and now has the Support Service Brigade, Southern Command, Central Command, Northern Command and Recce Brigade, indicating one of the biggest achievements of the Ghana Armed Forces in recent times.

Read also: Ghana Armed Forces to release soldiers enlisted in 1995 and 1996

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the resumption of general releases for soldiers who have completed their authorised years of service, with the process set to begin this May.

This marks the end of a five-year suspension implemented under Constitutional Instrument (CI) 129, which extended the tenure of affected personnel.

According to a statement dated April 30, 2025 and signed by the acting Director General of Public Relations, Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, the first batch of releases will honourably discharge members of the 1995 and 1996 year groups, who have either completed 30 years of service or reached the compulsory retirement age as stipulated in GAF regulations.

Writer's email: enoch.frimpong@graphic.com.gh

