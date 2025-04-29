Featured

Chief of Defence Staff announces release of all 2-Star Generals from Ghana Armed Forces

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 29 - 2025 , 14:05

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Major General William Agyapong hosted a gathering of all Two-Star Generals in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at his office in Burma Camp on Monday, April 28, 2025.

At the meeting, the CDS expressed his appreciation and admiration for the Generals' exceptional professionalism and dedicated service to the country.

He extended gratitude from the President and Commander-in-Chief, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He then informed the Generals that, to aid command and control in the Armed Forces, many of them present are to be released honourably from the service in accordance with Ghana Armed Forces regulations.

The Commandant, National College of Defence Studies, Major General Irvine Aryeetey, on behalf of the Generals present said the current change in Military High Command Structure was nothing new but consistent with the history of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He also said as tradition demands, new intakes take over from their predecessors.

He cited the handing over from the then CDS, Lieutenant General O.B. Akwa to Vice Admiral S. Amoama, which was five intakes down the line (Intake 18 and 23).

Again, in the case of CDS Vice Admiral S. Amoama as he then was and General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, it was three intakes down the line (Intakes 23 and 26).

He concluded that, the current change in command between the immediate past CDS, General Thomas Oppong-Peprah and the current CDS, Major General W. Agyapong, which is four intakes down the line was consistent with the military tradition.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the CDS for inviting them to formally inform and honour them, which was a novelty.

The meeting concluded with a luncheon hosted by the CDS at his office, where he wished the Generals well in their future endeavours.

Also present at the meeting were the Service Chiefs and the Chief of Staff, General Headquarters.