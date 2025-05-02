Featured

Ghana Armed Forces to release soldiers enlisted in 1995 and 1996

GraphicOnline May - 02 - 2025 , 14:51 2 minutes read

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the resumption of general releases for soldiers who have completed their authorised years of service, with the process set to begin this May.

This marks the end of a five-year suspension implemented under Constitutional Instrument (CI) 129, which extended the tenure of affected personnel.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Director General of Public Relations, Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, the first batch of releases will honourably discharge members of the 1995 and 1996 year groups, who have either completed 30 years of service or reached the compulsory retirement age as stipulated in GAF regulations.

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to formally announce to the general public that it will resume general releases of Soldiers who have completed their authorised years of service in accordance with GAF regulations,” the statement read. “Consequently, the first batch of general releases after the five-year suspension will commence in May 2025.”

The phased release will continue in subsequent months as more personnel reach the end of their service terms.

The GAF paid tribute to the outgoing officers, acknowledging their loyalty, dedication, and professionalism over the past three decades. It highlighted their critical role in maintaining national peace and contributing to international security through their participation in United Nations and African Union peacekeeping missions.

“Their commitment to duty, often under very challenging conditions, has been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and stability of our beloved country,” the statement noted. “On the international front, these gallant men and women contributed immensely to global peace and security.”

The Chief of the Defence Staff, on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, expressed appreciation to the personnel and their families for their unwavering service and support, extending best wishes for their post-service lives.

The general release, which was suspended in 2020, had allowed the extension of service for hundreds of military personnel beyond their statutory retirement dates. The resumption signals a return to the normal administrative and operational structure of the military’s human resource system.

